Over 6.1 million euros for compensation to parents of children not admitted to nurseries and kindergartens

The government has approved additional transfers in the amount of over 6.1 million euros to municipalities, which will compensate parents of children not admitted to nurseries or nursery groups in kindergartens due to a lack of free places.

The funds have been allocated by two decrees of the Council of Ministers and cover different periods in 2026.

The first transfer is in the amount of 4,577,089 euros and is for compensation for the period from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026.

The second is worth 1,587,368 euros and covers the period from July 1 to August 31, 2026

The funds are provided from the planned expenditures in the central budget for 2026 and are intended to compensate parents for the costs of raising, educating and training children who are not accepted due to lack of free places.

The transfers are distributed to the budgets of the Sofia Municipality, the municipalities of Plovdiv and Varna, Bozhurishte, Rodopi and Avren.