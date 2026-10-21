Missing man from the village of Galata was found hanged

32-year-old Angel Silyanov from the village of Galata, who had been missing for more than 3 days, was found hanged. This was reported by Simona Angelova, who is the first cousin of the deceased man.

Angel disappeared on October 17.

Yesterday, a call for help was made, spread on social networks by Simona Angelova, who asked people for help, but it was already too late.

Angel was last seen around 08:30 on Saturday, October 17. A video surveillance camera filmed him in the area of the road to Galatski Dol in the village of Galata. After that moment, his traces are lost.

According to information from "Bulgaria Today", the young man was harassed by several people and may have taken his own life.

The police are currently investigating whether anyone was involved in Angel's tragic death.