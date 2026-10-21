Stoyanov on the remains on board the "Chelsea 3": It remains to be established whether they are from a drone, from the ship, or from something else

With enhanced security measures at the port in Burgas, investigators from partner services have already boarded the stricken ship “Chelsea 3“ for a first inspection of the vessel. The experts are using high-tech equipment, with which they must establish the exact type of explosive found on board through chemical analysis.

The origin of the remains found on board the attacked ship “Chelsea 3“ in the Black Sea has not yet been established. The experts are yet to clarify whether they are parts of a drone, from the vessel itself, or from another object. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov to journalists.

„These remains are yet to be identified - whether they are part of the ship, a drone, or something else“, the military minister said. He stressed that the mere discovery of debris after an explosion is not sufficient grounds to categorically state that they belong to a specific weapon or unmanned system.

Stoyanov also explained why media access to the ship, which is in the port of Burgas, remains limited. „An investigation is underway. There is a pre-trial proceeding initiated by the Military Prosecutor's Office“, he said. According to him, specialized teams are working on board, conducting an inspection and assessment for explosives, searching for debris from both unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aerial drones. Only after the completion of these detection and identification activities will more information be provided, and only with the permission of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

In the meantime, Bulgaria continues to expand its capabilities for monitoring the Black Sea. The minister announced that the third unmanned system, which is about to be included in the reconnaissance activities, has already made its first flights in our country. “Yesterday, the first flights were made with it in Bulgaria“, said Stoyanov.