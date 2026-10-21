The mayor of Belitsa has been detained for up to 72 hours, he has been charged

The mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski, who is also the deputy chairman of the MRF, was taken in handcuffs to the detention center after a specialized operation by the Directorate of the Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Security Service in the city. He has been detained for up to 72 hours and has been charged. According to NOVA, Revanski will probably be taken to Burgas, but the investigation is not related to the water supply problems in the region.

His removal took place under great tension and in the presence of many people who chanted his name. The leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski, was also there, hugging Revanski and making sharp accusations against the government.

Earlier today, members of the parliamentary group of the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms“ party arrived in the city.

During the mayor's removal, the gathered citizens chanted “Radi, Radi“. Revanski's mother fainted in the midst of what was happening. The tension also spread to the media representatives who were covering the action. A local resident began to push the television cameras and prevent the journalistic teams from doing their work.

Revanski himself made a brief comment in which he contrasted the actions of the authorities with the support that, according to him, Delyan Peevski had been providing to the people. "Mr. Peevski used to give people bread, and now they are giving them a spectacle," said the mayor of Belitsa.

Peevski also reacted sharply. "No to the dictator Radev!", he told the crowd. Turning to Revanski, the MRF leader assured him that he had his support. "Rad, you won't have to worry. These people only understand repression. We did everything together, we are with you," said Peevski. He described what was happening as "shame and Radev's dictatorship" and said that such actions are unacceptable in a democratic European country. According to him, citizens should not feel afraid. Peevski stressed that he supports police officers performing their duties with dignity, but not being used, in his words, in the service of a dictatorship.

Earlier on Wednesday, officers of the Directorate of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Security Agency (DANS) launched a specialized operation in Belitsa. Inspections and seizure of documents and computer configurations were carried out both at the home of Mayor Radoslav Revanski and at the municipal administration building. The investigation is related to public procurement, including those involving the Road Infrastructure Agency, and European projects for significant funds.

The operation began at around 8 am. Due to the actions of the investigators, administrative services to citizens in the municipality were suspended.

The action in Belitsa took place a day after a police operation in the municipality of Sungurlare, during which Mayor Dimitar Gavazov was taken. Documents related to public procurement and financial operations were also seized there. There is no information on what specific charges, if any, have been brought against Radoslav Revanski.

There was a heavy police presence in front of the Belitsa Municipality today. Police officers, as well as gendarmes and employees of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, are on site.

The Minister of Regional Development was asked about the detention of the mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski, in an operation reportedly related to European funding and public procurement, including RIA.

Shishkov said he did not have information on which specific public procurements are the subject of the investigation. However, he recalled that he himself had filed reports to the prosecutor's office about alleged violations in the implementation of infrastructure projects.

Among the cases he mentioned were the fourth lot of the “Hemus“ highway, the Northern Expressway and procedures related to the awarding of the highway's construction.

The minister stated that he expected developments on these reports, and indicated that there was a pre-trial proceeding regarding the fourth lot of “Hemus“. He suggested that further actions may be taken by the prosecutor's office soon, but emphasized that he preferred to comment on the details after the completion of the relevant stage of the investigation.