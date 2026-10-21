Ivan Hristanov: I call on all presidential candidates, except Yotova, to support my candidacy

Presidential candidate Ivan Hristanov called on all presidential candidates, except Iliyana Yotova, to stand and support his candidacy, because, in his words, she is the only one who can unite the votes of all formations. This was stated by Hristanov himself in the program “The Live Day“ on NOVA NEWS.

“The only way to have a new president of Bulgaria is to unite behind the candidacy Hristanov – Cherkezova, because this is a compromise and consensus candidacy that can reach out to all other formations“, Hristanov was categorical. He added that this is the only candidate with experience in the legislative and executive branches who does not repel voters from other parties.

According to him, Bulgaria is ready to sink into a triangle of one-man rule and someone must oppose this. He said that he sees different values in the other candidates, but a common direction, which is for Bulgaria to have a new president.

Regarding the arrests in Sungurlare and Belitsa and Prime Minister Radev's statement that the ruling party will not stop until law enforcement agencies reach the top of the "oligarchic pyramid", Hristanov commented: "I remember another arrest - of Boyko Borisov. What was the end result? I think he will repeat the same thing now. I think that thinking that Radoslav Revanski keeps incriminating documents in his own home is, to put it mildly, naive. I'm worried that it will be like the 2023 raids on Razmig Chakaryan's restaurants, properties and offices - well, which led to absolutely nothing, he even returned to Bulgaria and there were no consequences," Hristanov said.

According to him, it is high time that the authorities in Bulgaria start working in a way that "really puts the bandits in prison, and does not rely only on show-offs."

Hristanov also said that the president must have weight, character and, above all, independence. "The Hristanov - Cherkezova candidacy is independent of the parties in parliament and this makes it much stronger than those who come from parliament," he was categorical.