American military aircraft landed at Sarafovo airport

An American military aircraft Boeing C-17A Globemaster III has landed at Sarafovo airport in Burgas. This is according to data from the global real-time flight tracking service flightradar24. The Ministry of Defense confirmed to NOVA that such an aircraft had indeed landed at the airport, but specified that its presence in our country is not related to the security of the Bulgarian waters in the Black Sea.

According to the information provided by flightradar24, the aircraft took off from the Israeli city of Beer Sheva. The aircraft flew over the Mediterranean Sea before landing in Burgas minutes after 12:00 p.m. Bulgarian time.

The landing of the American military transport aircraft coincides with increased surveillance and control over the Black Sea. Earlier today, the Ministry of Defense announced that crews of F-16, MiG-29, Su-25 and L-39 aircraft are performing patrol, surveillance and reconnaissance missions over the territorial sea of Bulgaria. Their flights will continue in the coming days.

The United States maintains its first permanent military presence in Israel at the Israeli Air Force's “Mashabim“ air base. It is located near the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Air Defense School, in the Negev Desert, south of the city of Beer Sheva.