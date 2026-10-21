Nikolay Naydenov on the amnesty for illegal construction: Along with the dry, the wet can also burn

The amnesty for illegal construction is necessary for a number of socially significant infrastructure projects, but it also carries a risk of legalizing controversial private construction projects. This was stated by the former regional minister Nikolay Naydenov in the program “Face to Face“ on bTV.

“When there is a major social and public problem, the need for amnesty naturally arises“, he pointed out and recalled that similar measures have been taken many times in the history of Bulgaria.

As examples of infrastructure without the necessary construction documents, Naydenov pointed to sections of the road network and the Omurtag water pipeline.

According to him, however, the proposal of the regional ministry must be specified so that controversial objects such as the Aleppo retaining wall and the Malyovitsa lift do not fall within its scope.

“Public organizations, as well as parties and the opposition, are rightly worried that along with the dry, the wet may also burn“, he commented.

“The rulers must take their political responsibility and make a decision. And to make a list of the exact objects that will be amnestied“, emphasized Naydenov.

The former minister also criticized the work of the regional ministry over the past five months.

“Knowing what work they have done over the past five months, at least there, in the regional ministry, it is no business for me“, he said.

His main concern is related to the delay in public procurement for current road repairs and maintenance. According to him, this could jeopardize winter cleaning next season.

As an example of delay, he also cited the public procurement for the restoration of the Smolyan - Pamporovo road.

“How can this public procurement take five months to write? This should have been written in one week. This is a national problem“, commented the former minister.

Naydenov also raised questions about the quality of the guardrails supplied by Turkey, after the activity was assigned to the state-owned company “Automagistrali“.

“They ordered them from some Turkish suppliers. Without the necessary certificates? Do they have them? They don't show them for us to see“, he said.