Iliana Yotova in Dimitrovgrad: Our campaign with Kiril Valchev is a campaign for Bulgaria

Our campaign with Kiril Valchev is a campaign for Bulgaria, for our Bulgarian every day, for everything that worries Bulgarians, for the ideas of every Bulgarian. We want Bulgaria to be spoken of as one of the fastest-prospering countries in Europe. This was stated by presidential candidate Iliana Yotova at a meeting with citizens in Dimitrovgrad together with vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev.

Yotova emphasized that due to years of political instability, Bulgaria has missed out on many benefits. “National and European funds have sunk into schemes, so much abuse on the backs of Bulgarian citizens, state institutions emptied of statehood. All of this is over. We need the joint work of the institutions, the will and professionalism of the government and the majority in the National Assembly, in order to move forward“, she pointed out. The presidential candidate expressed confidence that with the cooperation of the institutions and each, respecting its powers, the state will return to where it belongs – to protect its citizens. To take care of everyone – the elderly, active people, young people.

“Bulgaria has many opportunities for development, they have also been appreciated by our partners. In the coming years, our country will be connected to major infrastructure, energy, digital projects. It is no coincidence that next year a summit of the European Union on connectivity will be held in our country“, said Iliyana Yotova. She recalled that the country is one of the six designated by the European Commission for the creation of a gigafactory for artificial intelligence.

At the meeting in Dimitrovgrad, Yotova and Valchev also commented with the citizens on the need to achieve peace in Ukraine and to ensure safety in the Black Sea. “Bulgaria should and can have an active position – how we see the development of the European continent and the security architecture. Will we build walls again? Or will there be a new Cold War? Will we condemn our children to a hostile world again? No! I work for Europe, as its creators saw it – a peace project that was born after the Second World War“, emphasized Iliyana Yotova.