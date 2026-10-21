The head of the National Revenue Agency: For years, it has been said that chains in our country charge higher prices compared to cities like Paris and Madrid

Today we started these inspections in the warehouses of large food chains, but we can expect results in the coming weeks, because the tax authorities are working slowly but surely. This was stated in the “Interview in NOVA News” by the executive director of the National Revenue Agency Boris Mihaylov.

“For years, it has been said that chains in our country charge higher prices compared to cities like Paris and Madrid, and the quality does not always correspond to European standards. We focus on what is declared to us, and we monitor the prices of goods with increased fiscal risk – these are meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables. We will definitely need time”, said Mihaylov.

According to him, the previously announced figures from the CPC should not be allowed.

„We have carried out inspections with the Bulgarian Anti-Fraud Agency, but this is the first time that so many institutions are uniting together. It is high time that Bulgarians understand that the state stands behind them. We have not had such a state for decades”, he said.

Mihaylov spoke about contracts for consulting services worth 50 million euros. „They are loyal to us by issuing fiscal vouchers and paying taxes. The question is whether they declare everything they earn and whether they reduce their income through the so-called. „legal tax tricks”. We need to assess how legal it is”, he explained.

In addition, the director of the National Revenue Agency said that so far these are only assumptions and until an inspection is carried out, it cannot be specified. Mihaylov added that such practices have been announced by the Labor Code and this is a scheme through which profits can be reduced.

The expert commented on the situation in small stores. He explained that out of 3 inspected sites, violations were found in one.

„In the neighborhoods, stores have quite high markups, compared to chains. They buy from the exchanges, but in truth, they do it so that they can take the product home. Their turnover is much smaller. We work in a market economy and it is quite normal for people to earn”, said Mihaylov.

He commented on the ideas for tax breaks for parents whose children participate in extracurricular activities. According to him, this way the tax system will not be hampered, and this bill is an attempt to clarify things.

“No teacher who comes to your home or takes your child to his home issues receipts”, he said.