Georgi Kuzmanov: If the Prosecutorial College is without integrity, why did the candidates for the SJC - leaders elected by it, not resign

At the beginning of today's meeting of the Prosecutorial College, its member Georgi Kuzmanov surprisingly asked for the floor to comment on the hearing of the candidates for members of the Supreme Judicial Council by the general meeting of prosecutors on Saturday.

Kuzmanov recalled that according to the candidates, the current composition of the SJC's PC lacks integrity and works non-transparently. In this regard, he noted that some of the statements came from administrative leaders elected by this composition of the college, writes news.lex.bg.

„If the members of the current Prosecutorial College are without integrity and work non-transparently, why didn't the candidates for members of the Supreme Judicial Council, who are administrative leaders elected by us, resign and free themselves from this burden?“, asked Kuzmanov.

In this regard, he stated that among the candidates there are those who, from the regional level, became leaders at the district level and traveled around the world so much that they could not cope with the work. And after they were released because of this, they became dissidents and sharply disagreed with the previously “beloved“ SJC.

„Chiefs who take advantage of their powers as such not only in the service and for their colleagues, but also on a personal level, to give assessments to the SJC, my respects…“, said Kuzmanov.

And he added: „I wish the next composition of the SJC to be wise enough and to succeed in doing what we did – to keep the salaries in line with inflation in the country. If we are not promised, we will return to this system and we will want the salaries to increase in line with inflation for our colleagues and us“.

Georgi Kuzmanov also reminded that this composition of the SJC has also granted the necessary material incentives. “Some administrative leaders have received material rewards, not one or two additional salaries per year, and from the former Prosecutor General, now spat on by them“, he also said.

The member of the Prosecutor's College also commented on the statement of a candidate for a member of the Supreme Judicial Council that personnel officers do not attend the general meeting of prosecutors. “It is not that we do not have eyes to look at our colleagues. We have always been among them during this difficult 9-year mandate and we fulfill our duties despite and because it is necessary to work for the magistrates. It was very easy for us during the nefarious constitutional reform to stop doing it, to stop giving salaries, because the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council was excluded. There were comments to close the courts until the laws are fixed, but we did not do it, because we work for the magistrates who take care of children and pay off loans“, said Kuzmanov. And he stated that if someone did not meet the members of the Supreme Judicial Council during their tours, it meant that they were not at their workplace.

„If we had gone to the general meeting, we would have been accused of exerting some influence and impact on the future composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. This is not the case. We want the wisest people to be elected to work for the prosecutors, because the system needs to be healed. And those candidates who promise legislative changes do not know where they are going“, said Georgi Kuzmanov and reminded that the National Assembly has repeatedly failed to take into account the opinion of the magistrates and the SJC.

“Choose wisely, because the people who will go to the SJC will protect you and us, if we are not removed from office when we return“, said Otoy.

After his comment, the meeting began, and when it came to considering the proposals of the Commission for Attestation and Competitions, its Chairman Ognyan Damyanov also decided to make a statement, influenced by what happened at the general assembly and especially in connection with the comments regarding the transfer of Yordan Stoev's son – Pavel as a junior investigator from the investigative department of the SGP in the department of the Military District Prosecutor's Office in Sofia.

He announced that all protocols of the KAK are always published on the website of the Supreme Judicial Council. There you can see the operative parts of all decisions. In addition, the meetings of the Prosecutor's College are public, the agenda is announced in advance and is also public, the full transcripts are also published.

“KAK has never acted in the dark, its activities are the most transparent, any other allegations are false“, said Damyanov.

And then he said that the Prosecutor's College is suspending all procedures for reappointment under Art. 194 of the Law on the Judiciary, which junior investigator Pavel Stoev also took advantage of.

„For nine years, the KAK and the Prosecutor's Office conducted dozens of procedures under Art. 194, para. 1 of the JSA. In these nine years, until last week, I have not heard anyone express doubts about the legality of this procedure.

In view of the circumstances that one procedure under Art. 194, para. 2 of the JSA will be subject to judicial control and for one under Art. 194, para. 1 of the JSA, an application was also made that it would be appealed to the court by the Minister of Justice, I declare that the KAK will not consider applications, proposals and requests under Art. 194 para. 1 and para. 2 of the JSA, and the pending procedures will be considered by the next panel of the SJC in order to assess, in accordance with the court decisions, the legality of this procedure. "No new procedures will be opened, and the pending ones will not be submitted for consideration by the Prosecutor's Office," announced Ognyan Damyanov.