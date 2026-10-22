Georg Georgiev: Prices are rising, and the government is dealing with theaters

The GERB-SDF MP and former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said that the state cannot deal with “theaters“ while the prices of goods and fuel are rising. He made the comment on the program “The Day Begins“ on BNT regarding public statements by President Rumen Radev and his criticism of political leaders Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski.

According to Georgiev, political tension is diverting attention from the problems that directly affect citizens. "We believe that at the moment, from all the nervousness of the situation he finds himself in, Radev finds the only way out in diverting attention from the real issues that concern people," the MP said.

Georgiev said that political opposition should not cancel the responsibility of institutions to propose solutions. According to him, the increase in the price of fuel, goods and food is among the topics that should be the focus of the government.

“Against the backdrop of the immense despair that is setting in among people, on the threshold of the approaching winter, with prices, fuel, shops and goods - everything that is flying headlong towards increasing prices, the government cannot be excited about what new scene and what new spectacle to play“, said Georg Georgiev.

He also stated that the Council of Ministers should not be the spokesperson for law enforcement and judicial authorities. The reason for his words were the Prime Minister's comments on specific cases and arrests.

“It is not the Council of Ministers, at least not the Prime Minister, who should become the spokesperson for the law enforcement and judicial bodies“, said the MP.

Georgiyev described it as “unprecedented“ for the Prime Minister to comment on specific cases during a meeting of the Council of Ministers. He also questioned the moment in which the arrests in Sungurlare and Belitsa were made, because in his opinion they have become part of the pre-election confrontation.

“At the moment, what dominates the campaign terrain is not who is proposing what and how he will present himself as a candidate for head of state“, said Georgiev. According to him, the candidates are involved in a dispute related to drug traffickers released from prison and the “Petrohan” case, instead of presenting their management priorities.

On the topic of relations between GERB and DPS, Georgiev said that the interaction between the parties was related to strategic goals for the country. He cited as examples the entry into the eurozone and accession to Schengen.

The MP said that GERB is ready to be constructive on issues related to the stability and security of Bulgaria, including in the economy, defense and foreign policy. He added that the party has not nominated a presidential candidate because it does not recognize among the candidates the qualities that it believes are necessary for a head of state.

“The head of state is not an appendage of the government”, Georgiev said. He also said that GERB will focus its efforts on local politics.