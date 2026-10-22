Toma Bikov: Is there diesel until December, and then?

Bulgaria has diesel until December, but it is not clear what measures will be taken after that. GERB MP Toma Bikov warned about this in the program “This Morning“. “We have diesel until December. And after December? January is coming, February is coming. No measures are being taken“, he said.

Bykov linked the issue of fuels with the situation in the Black Sea, which he defined as “a direct blow to the Bulgarian economy“. According to him, the government is not taking the necessary economic actions to limit the consequences. He also recalled a hearing of the Prime Minister in the National Assembly, during which the availability of fuel was discussed.

The MP described the cabinet as dysfunctional and warned that this approach could lead to a new political crisis. According to him, over the past five months, the ruling party has not undertaken any significant reforms, despite having a parliamentary majority.

„When you have a full majority, you are obliged and are charged with a very heavy mandate for deep reforms. Have you seen any reform take place in the past five months? I have not seen any“, said Bykov.

According to him, the National Assembly has not adopted a single significant law during this period. He also pointed out that the parliament will not be in session for two weeks due to the presidential elections on October 25.

„When a mandate is not implemented, there is no vacuum in politics. This vacuum will be filled and the government will find itself not so much with an alternative in the face of the opposition as with an alternative in the face of the Bulgarian citizens,“ the MP warned.

Bykov said that the rise in the price of goods and services will continue to be a political topic after the end of the campaign. He criticized the initiative “Basket with Care“, in which representatives of large retail chains were invited to the Council of Ministers.

According to the MP, the measure has not achieved the expected effect. He pointed out that the electricity bills of businesses during the month will be 30% higher, and the price of natural gas has been announced to increase by 30%. According to him, these factors will have an impact on prices.

“For five months, we have only seen smokestacks. Starting with “Basket with Care“ and get to the performances that are happening“, commented Bykov.

He specified that he did not attend the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council and does not know the details of the discussions held. According to him, some of the identified measures have already been taken, but others have not yet been implemented. “The National Security Advisory Council is not an operational body. I am talking about the government and the full majority“, the MP emphasized.