Tsvetlin Yovchev: A new defense doctrine is needed

Bulgaria needs a new defense doctrine and urgent measures to strengthen its defense capabilities. This was stated by the former Minister of Interior and former chairman of the National Security Agency (DANS) Tsvetlin Yovchev in the program “Primetime“ on Euronews Bulgaria.

He commented on the topic against the background of the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. According to him, there is still not enough categorical evidence about the perpetrators and the goals of the attacks, but he expressed his belief that Russia is behind them. Yovchev stressed that convincing evidence is needed, and in the meantime, the country must take concrete actions to protect national security.

Air defense remains limited

According to Yovchev, NATO support could improve the ability to detect and neutralize drones. Among the possible measures, he mentioned the deployment of reconnaissance aircraft and the possible dispatch of allied fighters.

The former chairman of the National Security Agency of Bulgaria (DANS) described investments in air and anti-drone defense systems as important. However, he warned that in the coming years Bulgaria will have limited countermeasure capabilities.

Yovchev also insisted on modernizing frigates and accelerating the acquisition of F-16 fighters. “We need to start from this. Bulgaria currently needs a defense doctrine. A new defense doctrine“, he said.

Changes in the army and the defense industry

According to him, modernization should not be limited to the purchase of weapons. Changes are needed in the preparation and organization of the Bulgarian Army, including training specialists in drone control and the development of modern technologies.

Yovchev pointed out that the change should also cover the defense industry. According to him, it has the potential to participate in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and countermeasure systems.

He called for closer coordination between Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey in the Black Sea. NATO membership, Yovchev emphasized, does not cancel the country's responsibility to develop its own capabilities.

Hybrid attacks are also a threat

„We must work to build our own capabilities. And of course, we will rely on our partners, but we must also have our own contribution“, Yovchev pointed out.

The former head of the National Security Agency highlighted hybrid attacks and the spread of disinformation as another serious danger. According to him, countermeasures should not be limited to investigating sabotage and possible terrorist acts.

He insisted on systematic monitoring of information campaigns, their organizers, distribution channels and sources of funding. According to him, Bulgaria is vulnerable to Russian propaganda and must build institutional and technological capabilities to respond.

“In the modern world, a world of information wars, the battle is for people's perceptions“, summarized Tsvetlin Yovchev.

Sources: euronews.bg