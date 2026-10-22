Alcohol banned in Plovdiv on election day

The sale, serving and consumption of alcohol and spirits in catering establishments and other public places in Plovdiv will be banned from 06:00 to 20:00 on October 25. The elections for President and Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria will be held then.

The ban was introduced by order of the Mayor of Plovdiv Kostadin Dimitrov. It is part of the measures to ensure public order and the normal course of election day.

The measure will also apply in the second round

„An exception is allowed for places where pre-planned family celebrations are held“, the Plovdiv Municipality states.

The mayors of the six districts in Plovdiv must introduce the restriction with their own acts and announce it in an appropriate manner. The ban will apply in all districts of the city and will also apply in a possible second round of the presidential elections.

The district administrations will work together with the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the relevant district administrations. Continuous control is planned for compliance with the rules during the election campaign and on election day.

Permits for mass events are also suspended

On election day, the issuance of permits and notifications for holding mass events on the territory of the municipality is suspended.

The municipal and district administrations, security services, police, fire department and electricity supply company are involved in organizing the normal conduct of the vote.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, seeninplovdiv.com