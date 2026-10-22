Stefan Belchev: The goal is for the country to achieve a deficit below 3% by the end of 2028 and in 2029.

The MP from Progressive Bulgaria and Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Investments and Industry Stefan Belchev announced on the air of Zdravey, Bulgaria that the 2027 budget will be the first fully transparent, and the goal is for the country to achieve a deficit below 3% by the end of 2028 and in 2029.

He pointed out that the current administration has inherited serious financial problems, but is working to consolidate public finances without increasing basic taxes and without stopping economic growth.

Belchev also commented on the Constitutional Court's decision on the 2026 budget, defining it as an open lesson for financiers and adding that the higher deficit is not justifies unconstitutional actions.

On the topic of food prices, the MP expressed hope that joint inspections of the control bodies will shed light on the sector. According to him, the high prices are due to the lack of sufficient competition, the international situation and oil prices, insisting that both large chains and small stores be placed under surveillance. Belchev noted that Bulgaria has the lowest fuel prices in the European Union, but there is no explanation why we are reporting the largest growth in them.

Regarding the arrested mayors of Belitsa and Sungurlare, the MP suggested that the cases are related to schemes in the road infrastructure and criticized the opposition for its silence on the case. Finally, he commented on the failed hearing on the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov, known as the Petrich Escobar, emphasizing that the case should not be investigated by parliament, since the documentation has already been submitted to the prosecutor's office.