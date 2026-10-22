The parliamentary group of the DPS will submit a signal to the acting prosecutor general to verify data on alleged political pressure on the mayor of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski. According to the party, the pressure was exerted by the director of the “Customs“ agency Nikolay Shushkov.

The DPS claim that the goal was for Revanski to change his political commitment in favor of “Progressive Bulgaria“. According to the party, the mayor was promised political protection and security.

The signal will also raise the question of a possible connection between the alleged pressure and the subsequent specialized action by the GDBOP and DANS in the municipality of Belitsa. During the operation, Mayor Radoslav Revanski was detained for up to 72 hours, and charges were brought against him.

“If this information is confirmed, all legal actions should be taken to prevent such abuse of power and influence by senior representatives of the executive branch“, the MRF stated.

No position has been stated by Nikolay Shushkov or the prosecutor's office regarding the party's allegations regarding the publication of the information. The report is yet to be filed and the data in it will be subject to verification.