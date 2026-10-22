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The Mayor of Kardzhali has been detained

The Mayor of Kardzhali has been detained

Uniformed officers also went to the home of Erol Mumun

Oct 22, 2026 10:52 97

The Mayor of Kardzhali has been detained - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The Mayor of Kardzhali, Erol Mumun, has been detained this morning, the press center of the MRF officially confirmed to NOVA. Police officers entered the Municipality building and took Mumun away. Uniformed officers also went to the mayor's home.

The detention comes five months after Erol Mumun was taken in a police convoy from the Municipality to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior for questioning.

At the moment, there is no additional information about the reasons for the detention.


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