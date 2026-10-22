An object resembling a sea mine has been spotted off Emine

An object resembling a sea mine has been spotted south of Cape Emine. The report was submitted on October 21 at 08:00 UTC at position 42°34.69′ north latitude and 27°58.42′ east longitude.

In navigational warning No. 744/26, vessels are urged to proceed with caution and maintain a safe distance of five cables, or approximately 926 meters. “An object resembling a sea mine has been observed“, the message states.

The warning was received on October 21 at 12:10 and was updated at 13:47. As of October 22, it remains active.

At this stage, there is no confirmation that the object is a sea mine. No data has been published on its exact nature, origin, or actions taken to identify and defuse it. Therefore, the recommendation to ships is not to approach the indicated position.

Sources: sealagom.com