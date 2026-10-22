My interest is for the fabricated case against me to crash as quickly as possible in court and I have taken all procedural actions to have it considered without delay. This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov in his Facebook status, after it became clear that the prosecutor's office had requested his immunity in order to resume the criminal case against the MP suspended by the court.

“The prosecutor's office is getting involved in the elections again. Nearly two months ago, the court found that in the April elections I had acquired the immunity of a member of parliament again and cannot continue to consider the fabricated case against me, filed for propaganda purposes a year and a half ago on the orders of Peevski to his court prosecutors. Back in early September, I publicly called on the Prosecutor General to quickly send a request for my immunity, because the only way to waive it is for it to be requested”, Bozanov was categorical.

The People's Representative emphasized that the Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova is requesting his immunity on her last working day and immediately before the first round of the presidential elections at the end of the week.

“Their goal is for this to become news - hardly anyone still remembers that this is that absurd case. The pre-election involvement of the Prosecutor's Office is one of the many reasons why it needs to be fundamentally reformed. As soon as the request is received by the registry of the National Assembly, I will waive my immunity, as I did in the previous parliament”, Bozanov concluded.