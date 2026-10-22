DPS: Showy police actions in three consecutive days, who did Radev arrest and who does he fear

"Showy police actions in three consecutive days against three mayors from DPS - is this the image of the election campaign of “Progressive Bulgaria“ and their Prime Minister Rumen Radev? Who did Radev arrest and who did he fear? Is this a self-dealing with DPS voters", they ask in an angry declaration from the DPS party.

"Is it because DPS promised to shine a light on the corruption schemes of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Bulgaria“ and the “Radev-Koprinkov” model? Or because the mayors from the MRF refuse the shameful offers to support the “Radev-Koprinkov” model, in exchange for peace and protection? Or because of the criticism of the MRF for the spineless foreign policy position of Radev's government. The use of the police apparatus and services betray fear and panic from the failure of Radev's government. The protests are growing stronger day by day,” Delyan Peevski's party also points out.

According to them, with their “incompetence “Progressive Bulgaria” have declared war on everyone” - on the people who are languishing under the pressure of high prices, on the most vulnerable - pensioners, children and the sick, on the unions, on the businesses, on the farmers, on the traders, on the bankers, on the students, on the young doctors, on the administration and civil servants, on the property and car owners.

From there they are categorical: "Radev will not be able to hide his failure behind the ostentatious police actions. And he will not silence the voice of the opposition. And he will not scare us".

The MRF threatens to refer all European institutions and all judicial bodies "for the police repressions and pressure and the transformation of the security services into a political bludgeon, known from the times of the State Security."

"And we will not give up on shining a light on the corruption of the “Radev-Koprinkov” model, nor will we give up on our voters who rely on us because we are the MRF and we were there before Radev, we will be there after his noisy failure", conclude their declaration from Peevski's party.