CITUB: There is no clarity on the transfer of railway workers to Ivkoni

There is not enough clarity on how the railway workers will transfer to the private carrier “Ivkoni Express“, said the chairman of the Railway Workers' Union at CITUB Petar Bunev. The contracts with “BDZ - Passenger Transport“ and the private operator must begin to be implemented from December 13, 2026.

“We do not have clarity on how we will transfer people, how these people will transfer. Because they are talking about transfer, we are talking about transfer and here we differ“, Bunev told BNT. According to him, there is tension among employees due to unofficial information that people can be directed to the new operator without prior consent and without sufficient explanations.

The union insists on voluntary switching

According to Bunev, the union has sent official letters to the Minister of Transport, BDZ and “Ivkoni Express“. The proposal is that employees be informed in detail about the conditions and make their own decision whether to switch to the private company.

As an example, he pointed to the locomotive depot in Gorna Oryahovitsa, where, according to him, 79 train drivers should switch to “Ivkoni Express“, and 60 should remain with BDZ. Bunev said that for now he cannot predict whether there will be a mass departure from the state-owned carrier.

„We suggest that this be done voluntarily, that he go to the people to explain how things are. So far, this is not happening“, said the union leader.

What do the contracts provide for

The contracts for the three railway lots have a term of 12 years. „Ivkoni Express“ should take over 25% of passenger rail transport, and according to data from the Ministry of Transport, 813 BDZ employees are scheduled to switch to the private operator while maintaining the current working conditions.

Bunev pointed out that the collective labor agreement should continue to be in effect for one year after the switch, and during this period there should be no difference in remuneration. "But what will happen after a year, no one says," he said.

Transport Minister Georgi Peev also insisted on guarantees for the social rights of employees throughout the 12-year period. On October 16, the Ministry of Transport announced that five working groups had been established to work on the relocation of personnel, rolling stock, bases and maintenance, timetables and ticket sales. The participants were given a two-week deadline to finalize their preparations.

Warning of staff shortage

The union chairman believes that the lack of information could make it difficult to organize work. He warned that the current preparations may initially lead to a deterioration of the service and a shortage of employees.

„At this stage, I initially expect even a deterioration of the service during this preparation, which is currently being carried out by too small a circle of people“, said Petar Bunev.

The agreements with „Ivkoni Express“ are part of the opening of the passenger railway market to a private operator. Before the start of the transportation, it remains to be specified which specific employees will be transferred, the conditions for them and the way in which the staff for the two carriers will be provided.