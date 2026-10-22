A long absence to obtain explanations on an opened case file is the reason for the removal of the mayor of Kardzhali Erol Myumyun to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This was announced by the police, after earlier accusations of demonstrative and politically motivated actions were made in connection with the case.

The removal was not an arrest. Myumyun gave explanations within the framework of an inspection related to public procurement. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that evidence of possible official misconduct is being collected, including influence in the selection of a contractor and whether all activities under the contract were carried out.

The inspection is related to public procurement

On the day of the arrest, searches and seizures were carried out at the Kardzhali municipality building. Later, Demerdzhiev specified that the main goal was to collect documents, and the mayor's explanations followed these actions. According to him, the inspection is for a public procurement of significant value related to a municipal facility.

Initially, the municipal administration announced that Myumyun was taken to the police for questioning in connection with an open case. After leaving the directorate, the mayor said that he had been questioned about two public procurements.

„I am not a criminal, I have no intention of and I am not hiding from anyone. They do not need to chase me and look for me as a criminal, because I have never hidden myself“, said Erol Mumun.

He also indicated that the summons was served to him at 10:10 to appear at the police station at 10:00 the same day. Mumun stated that he would cooperate with the investigating authorities, but described the manner of his removal as a show.

The prosecutor's office requested distance from the local investigation

The Kardzhali District Prosecutor's Office stated that it was not notified of the actions taken in the municipality and that its investigators did not participate in them. The prosecutor's office indicated that in order to guarantee objectivity and impartiality, any subsequent actions may be assigned to another prosecutor's office of the same level and to an investigative body outside the Kardzhali region.

At this stage, there is no evidence that Erol Mumun has been charged. The investigation is ongoing, and the final assessment of the existence of a crime and the responsibility of specific individuals can only be given by the competent authorities.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg