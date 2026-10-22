Cooperation in combating organized crime was discussed by the UAE Ambassador and Minister Demerdzhiev

The possibilities for deepening bilateral cooperation in combating organized and transnational crime, cybercrime and modern threats to public security were discussed by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Bulgaria, H.E. Abdulrahman Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber, Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev and Deputy Minister Kaloyan Kaloyanov, announced the Ministry of Internal Affairs on its website.

They visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs Academy, where they were welcomed by its rector, Senior Commissioner Ilin Savov, and Deputy Rector Commissioner Milorad Yordanov, who participated in the talks.

The development of a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Internal Affairs Academy and the police academies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai was also discussed, including the exchange of professional experience, joint training, research initiatives and the application of modern technologies in police training.

A few days ago, Minister Demerdzhiev met with Brigitte Strobel-Scholl, a representative of the Secretariat of the Global Operational Network of Law Enforcement Agencies against Corruption (GlobE Network), operating under the auspices of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Our goal is for international anti-corruption standards to be translated into real results – effective investigations, tracking of criminal financial flows and limiting the possibilities for hiding illegal assets, the minister said at the time.

Source: www.bta.bg