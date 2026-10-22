Temenuzhka Petkova to PB: Where did your cheap political myth about "invoices in drawers" go?

Everything that we from GERB-SDF have been alarming about for months has been confirmed in full force! Yesterday, Eurostat officially revised Bulgaria's deficit for 2025 upwards to 4% of GDP, expressing reservations about the quality of our country's statistical data. This was written on her Facebook profile by the former Minister of Finance and current GERB-SDF MP Temenuzhka Petkova.

„This audit is based on information from a report by the Court of Auditors from an extraordinary audit of the RIA, commissioned at the request of the National Assembly, initiated by the ruling party of „Progressive Bulgaria“. We were the first to reveal this scenario and clearly stated what their ultimate goal was – today it has been fulfilled to the last comma by the ruling party.

Because of its narrow party interest in discrediting the previous regular government, the current cabinet of „Progressive Bulgaria“ has put at risk and undermined trust in Bulgarian institutions, but apparently this is not important to them.

If there is something positive in this situation, it is that instead of what „Progressive Bulgaria“ sought bad “legacy“ and “invoices in drawers“, the audit of the Court of Auditors clearly indicates that:

The “Opened“ by the Court of Auditors certificates ARE NOT approved by the Management Board of the RIA until 31.12.2025! These activities have not been accepted by the contracting authority and NO invoices have been issued for them by the contractors!

Then the logical questions to the rulers arise:

Where did your cheap political myth about “invoices in drawers“ go? After the Court of Auditors proved that there were no invoices, do you admit that you took panicked actions to inflate the 2025 deficit and hide your financial failure with the 2026 budget and the scandalous deficit of 5.7% of GDP?

And another important question: On what legal basis did the government send data to Eurostat based on a draft audit report? The legal procedure for providing opinions and objections from the persons whose activities were subject to inspection is currently underway. What if something changes in the final audit report, what will you report to Eurostat? Or have you taken measures to avoid such surprises?

Sounds progressive, right?“, she writes.