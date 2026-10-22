Kostadinov from Blagoevgrad: “Vazrazhdane” is the different choice on October 25

Kostadin Kostadinov visited the city of Blagoevgrad and met with the people in the square, smiling, friendly and close to them, ready to answer all questions, not only from sympathizers, but also from critics.

Kostadinov defined the participation of “Vazrazhdane“ in the vote as “the different choice“. He linked the party's political message with criticism of the country's current course and stated that the orientation towards Euro-Atlantic policy has led Bulgaria to severe economic and social consequences. He pointed out that about half of Bulgarian citizens live with incomes below or around the poverty line, and called for a choice in favor of sovereignty.

“We call for a different choice to be made at last – in favor of sovereignty, which brings wealth and dignity to Bulgarians, and not in favor of vassalage, which brings only poverty, destitution and misery“, he said.

In response to a journalist's question whether the second round of the presidential elections was already a foregone conclusion, Kostadinov said that the decision was in the hands of the voters and expected the results to bring surprises.

“It is not a foregone conclusion, since it is not the candidates, but the Bulgarian citizens who decide“, he commented. As an argument for his expectations, he pointed to his conversations with people on the streets and the moods he encountered during the campaign.

Kostadinov arrived in Blagoevgrad without security and a motorcade, stood in the square next to the people and shared that in his opinion this is how the head of state should be - close to the people.

He also presented his idea for a new collective goal that Bulgarian citizens need and which should be formulated here, in the square, by the people, and not by self-proclaimed politicians. Among those present at the meeting was Tsveta Rangelova.

In his address to those gathered in Blagoevgrad, Kostadinov thanked them for taking the time for the meeting on a working day and at the end of the election campaign. He emphasized that the city was chosen as one of the last stops on his tour because of the good memories from a previous campaign, which was among the most successful for the party.

The candidate recalled that “Vazrazhdane“ opened its election campaign in Blagoevgrad two campaigns ago, when, according to his assessment, the party received strong support from local residents. This time, and for this sentimental reason, he decided to end his tour in the city.

Kostadinov called on citizens to vote with ballot No. 11 for the presidential candidate pair of “Vazrazhdane“ – Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin.

Today “Vazrazhdane” will close its election campaign at 5:00 p.m. in Sofia.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11 on the ballot!

Buying and selling votes is a crime!