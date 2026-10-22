Iva Mihaylova to be tried in absentia in North Macedonia

Iva Mihaylova will be tried in absentia in North Macedonia. The decision was made by the Basic Court in Kocani at the proposal of the prosecutor's office, as the accused is not available to state authorities. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 9 at 9:00 a.m.

„At the proposal of the Main Public Prosecutor's Office in Kocani, a decision was made for I. M. to be tried in her absence, as she is not available to state authorities“, the prosecutor's office announced.

The case is about an accident with one fatality

A case is being conducted against Mihaylova for serious crimes against the safety of people and property in traffic. The accusation is related to an accident on October 7, 2025 on the Shtip-Kochani expressway near Gorni Podlog. One person died and several others were injured in the accident.

Mihajlova denies the charges. Her defense disputes the allegations in the indictment and points out that she needs specialized treatment outside of North Macedonia.

Mihajlova is in Bulgaria

Mihajlova has Bulgarian and North Macedonian citizenship. After the accident, the court imposed restrictions, including a ban on leaving North Macedonia and Kochani, an obligation to appear before the competent authorities, and the seizure of both her passports.

On October 12, she appeared in Bulgaria and was admitted to the “Pirogov“ hospital. Mihaylova told bTV that she crossed the border with her lawyer and identified herself with her ID card. However, the North Macedonian Ministry of Interior announced that there was no data in the border control system about her leaving the country or entering Bulgaria.

On October 13, the court in Kochani set a 30-day detention, which should begin upon her arrest. A national and international search warrant has been issued in the case. The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior announced that no Interpol red notice has been issued at this time and that Bulgarian authorities have not taken any action to establish her whereabouts.

The absentia proceedings mean that the hearing scheduled for November 9 may take place without Mihaylova's physical presence. She may be represented by a defense attorney while the court continues to consider the charges and evidence in the crash.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg