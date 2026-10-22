A family with two children stranded near Kotel was evacuated

A family from Targovishte with two children was found and evacuated after their car crashed deep into the forest near Kotel. The people were traveling in a “Lada Niva“, which got stuck on a dirt road between the village of Kipilovo and the town of Kotel.

The alarm was raised on October 21 at 8:45 PM, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sliven announced. After it, an operation was organized to establish the family's location.

Teams from the Regional Administration and the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ in Kotel participated in the search. An employee of the State Forestry and a volunteer familiar with the area also provided assistance.

“Everyone was in good health“, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sliven reported.

The firefighter reached the family at around 10:00 p.m. After the people were taken off the forest road, they were provided with overnight accommodation in the fire department building in Kotel.