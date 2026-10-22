Cornelia Ninova: The issue of prices is getting out of control and turning into hysterical screaming from the screen

The issue of prices is getting out of control and turning into hysterical screaming from the screen. Result - none. It even has the opposite effect: prices continue to rise.

This was noted by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

The government let them go. They were doing analyses for 6 months. Now they will be doing inspections for 6 months. A basket of care, a board of shame, a fair value were dust in the eyes of the people. They suffered a complete failure. Manolova's clumsy PR will not solve the problem. And don't you find it strange that before she was appointed to the CPC, on 09.02.2025, she introduced a law on a ceiling for price increases.

Then she said: "we will stop the inflation of greed with a ceiling for food price increases." Now that she is in power and has full power, she doesn't say a word about a ceiling for price increases. She only shows them to us on signs. As if people don't see them every day in stores. And they have 131 deputies. They can solve it in an hour.

Enough with this empty talk. We need actions and results:

1. Reducing VAT on food. We can't compete with European goods with 6% VAT, and here it's 20%.

2. Reducing excise duty on fuels. The high price of fuel makes everything more expensive.

3. Draconian measures at the borders with third countries, from where food enters with false invoices.

4. Food vouchers for the most vulnerable groups, with which they can buy only Bulgarian goods.

5. Long-term program to increase Bulgarian production.

- irrigation

- subsidy per

kilogram of produced production

- guarantees for purchase, etc.

My prediction that the next wars will be for food and water is starting to come true. Unfortunately, we have absolutely illiterate and uncommitted rulers.

Then they should stop looking for non-existent motives for protests. The next protests will be socio-economic. And they will be absolutely justified and sweeping away this incompetent government. Staying in power every day is a huge loss for the state and the people.