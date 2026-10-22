5 violations in perfume stores in Sofia in just one day

5 violations in perfume and cosmetics stores were found by inspectors from the General Directorate of Fiscal Control (GDFK) at the NRA. The inspections were carried out within one day in 10 locations in Sofia. The irregularities found are related to the reporting of sales and cash accounting - failure to issue a fiscal receipt, lack of mandatory details in the cash receipts, difference between the actual cash balance and the amounts reported through the fiscal device, as well as lack of a cob with cash receipts.

Two of the inspections carried out included a full inventory of the goods, seven were carried out in retail outlets, and one began with an online order. Control actions on it continue.

The NRA's inspections are aimed at compliance with tax and social security legislation, the correct reporting of income and the prevention of violations in retail trade.

The NRA reminds consumers to request a fiscal receipt with every purchase. They can check their issued receipts via the mobile application – NRA Mobile. By scanning the QR code on the receipt, each customer can check whether the sale has been reported correctly. The application is available for free download from the App Store and Google Play.

Reports about non-issuance of receipts, fake payment documents or documents with missing details, as well as other tax and social security violations, can be submitted to the NRA Information Center by phone – 0700 18 700 or by e-mail at: [email protected].