"What can I say, what happened? The second and third series continues, after yesterday and the day before yesterday. Today in Kardzhali, the Ministry of Interior continues to be used as a truncheon" – these were the first words of the Mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Mumun left the building of the Regional Police Department, after which he was surrounded again by sympathizers who came to support him.

According to him, the action is aimed at "settlement of scores and political disputes". This, in Mumun's words, "once again emphasizes and is a vivid example of the powerlessness of the ruling party and the ruling majority". The mayor of Kardzhali added that in his opinion the function of the Ministry of Interior is to ensure security and peace of mind for Bulgarian citizens, and "not to inflict repression on a different occasion".

Erol Mumun also said that "due to the management's weakness and powerlessness to solve the problems, the maxim "when there is no bread, give the people a spectacle" is being used. According to him, "what is currently happening in Bulgaria with the law enforcement agencies crosses all boundaries".

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced earlier that he had been taken to provide explanations on a file, after not appearing for this for a long time.