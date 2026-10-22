A young man beat his mother and sent her to the hospital with a head injury

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought to criminal responsibility a 23-year-old man who severely beat his mother in Sofia, the state prosecution announced.

On October 18, in an apartment in the Lyulin 5 residential area, the accused inflicted multiple blows to the woman's head. With his actions, he caused her serious bodily injury, resulting in severe closed craniocerebral trauma, massive swelling of the soft tissues, a multi-fragment fracture of the left parietal bone and hemorrhage above the dura mater.

The young man was ordered to be held in custody. The permanent arrest is subject to appeal before the Sofia City Court.