An adult man was accused of fornication with a 12-year-old girl in Lom

A 64-year-old man has been accused of committing fornication with a 12-year-old girl in Lom. At the request of the Montana District Prosecutor's Office, the court ruled that he remain in custody.

According to investigators, the assaults were committed in the summer of 2026 in a house in the Danube city.

During the investigation, evidence was collected, on the basis of which the man with the initials N.N. was brought as a defendant for fornication with a minor. The prosecutor's office is investigating the case as an ongoing crime.

At the insistence of the state prosecution, the 64-year-old man was imposed the most severe measure of restraint - "detention in custody".

The court ruling is not final and can be appealed to the Montana District Court within the time limit provided by law. Work on the case continues under the supervision of the Montana District Prosecutor's Office.