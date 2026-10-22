Tsvetanov: I am talking to GERB mayors, but that does not mean I will steal them from Borisov

The leader of "Republicans for Bulgaria" Tsvetan Tsvetanov, who is a former interior minister and a former close associate of Boyko Borisov, categorically denied that he is advising and helping "Progressive Bulgaria" to create party structures in the country.

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he confirmed that he is creating a platform "Together for a Strong Municipality".

"Even today I have had two conversations with acting mayors from GERB. But that doesn't mean I'll go and steal the mayors. They're simply outraged by the way Borisov and the people around him brought GERB to this state - to have 430,000 votes, to have no candidate for president, to have no candidate for the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. I thank all these valuable and quality people - members and sympathizers of GERB, who support me in what I'm doing, because they are already establishing it themselves, it just takes some time," said the former Interior Minister.

In the show "12+3" he also commented on the events and actions of the GDBOP and DANS against the mayors of Belitsa, Kardzhali, etc.

According to him, every government that came to power after 2021 promised to break the "model" and these corruption schemes:

"What we are now observing, we see that the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Agency, together with the prosecutor's office, are taking decisive action - to launch an investigation and limit the possibilities for corruption. The very fact that we are talking about an organized crime group of 3 people detained, I do not emphasize the political affiliation, this is about trading in influence and this action was carried out from 2024 to October 2026."

According to Tsvetanov, there is evidence collected:

"If we were in the hypothesis of Borisov's detention, that Petkov's office ordered it, we could say that there is a political overtone. And here we are talking about evidence collected in the initial stage of the investigation and the prosecutor's office imposed a 72-hour measure. The collection of evidence took place in the weeks and months before, not during the election period, in order to make suggestions.

And the DPS-NN and GERB are not participants in the election campaign. Let's give the authorities peace of mind, and let's wait for the evidence that will be disclosed when requesting a change to the measure and then comment. Today, society expects this government to fulfill its promise to break the model."

Tsvetanov also commented on the meeting of Zelensky's advisor Kyrylo Budanov with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and admitted that his photo with the Ukrainian was uploaded 14 hours later, after Budanov had already been in Miami to meet with the Americans.

According to the former Interior Minister, every politician should use his contacts to organize important meetings.

"When I was on a visit to Washington, I gave Borisov 3 dates to meet with the US president," Tsvetanov recalled.

"I state categorically that this meeting of Prime Minister Radev with Kyrylo Budanov gave the Prime Minister of our country an extremely great opportunity to be best informed by European leaders about the talks that are taking place between Ukraine, the US, and Russia. I can categorically state that Budanov is an extremely precise and responsible person who has potential and will be part of the processes at the geopolitical level.

This working meeting of the Prime Minister should not be tied to what happened later. This meeting could not have been organized in a day or two. I am convinced that this visit would have been communicated by the government. I am convinced that Radev is one of the most informed European leaders about these high-level talks on a global scale. I can say that the Ukrainian embassy is also aware of this visit and the fact that the meeting took place, there is nothing more to comment on," said Tsvetan Tsvetanov.