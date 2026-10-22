With a voter turnout of 39.4%: Yotova-Vulchev- 43.4%, Gyurov-Kandev - 28.9%, according to the "Measure" survey

If the presidential elections were in mid-October, 43.4% of voters would vote for Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, 28.9% for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, 10.2% for Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, 3.1% for Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva, and 3.1% for Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov. 2.9%, for Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova - 1.9%.

The data are from a national representative survey by the sociological agency "Myara" commissioned by the Bulgarian National Radio.

"The numbers are a snapshot of electoral attitudes as of mid-October. Hundreds of thousands of adult Bulgarians are yet to make their decision," sociologists comment.

Among the other candidates, with declarative values close to 1%, names such as Georgi Dimov, Ivaylo Simeonov, Rosen Milenov, Volen Siderov, Rumyana Chenalova, Ivanka Tsvetanova-Petkova are currently visible. At this stage, it is impossible to predict how much these names will receive real support. 2.5% would choose "I do not support anyone".

According to the respondents' declarations, the expected voter turnout is 39.4%, i.e. supposedly slightly higher than previous measurements.

"It is clear that the president, as an institution, is important to Bulgarian citizens. For more than three-quarters of the country's adult population, the personality of the president is of significant importance. The same applies to the figure of the vice president, although not so affirmatively - 57.4%. A majority of 67.8% agree that the powers of the presidential institution in our country should be expanded. Of course, the data probably contain some automatism, but it is also indicative of mass instincts," commented from "Myara".

The data are from the sociological "Myara" for the Bulgarian National Radio. The survey is representative of the adult population in Bulgaria and was conducted between October 8 and 19, 2026, with interviews conducted face-to-face with tablets among 1,009 adult Bulgarian citizens. The maximum stochastic error is ±3.1 at 50% shares. 1% of the entire survey sample (not of voters) equals nearly 53,000 people.