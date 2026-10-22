Rumen Radev: A strong economy is the basis of strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and the US

When we talk about security and stability, a strong economy is of paramount importance. That is why economic relations are one of the pillars of our strategic cooperation with the US. American investments are a priority because they bring with them high technologies and successful models for the development of a modern economy. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with the American-Central European Business Association “ACEVA“.

The Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev and the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova also participated in it. The Prime Minister pointed to the growing trade and a number of examples of fruitful partnership with the US as serious prerequisites for upward cooperation in the future.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Bulgaria has accumulated significant experience in the field of high technologies. There are already a number of successfully implemented initiatives with international partners, which strengthens our country's positions in the international technological ecosystem.

As examples, Radev pointed to the first Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technologies in the region “INSAIT“, as well as the company “EnduroSat“, which in recent years has managed to produce and launch into orbit three times more small satellites than all European countries combined. Only about 15 kilometers from Sofia, the largest space industrial park in the region will be created.

Bulgaria is already a European leader in the installation of energy storage batteries. Two days ago, the first sod was laid in Tvarditsa for a new energy storage park, which will be equipped with the most advanced technology from “Tesla“. The construction of Bulgaria's first artificial intelligence gigafactory, which is expected to be one of the largest in Europe, is also about to start.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rumen Radev noted the fruitful cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States in traditional areas such as energy and security. Regarding the health sector, the Prime Minister pointed to prophylaxis and prevention as opportunities for deepening interaction. “In this area, you can support us with new technologies. The goal is to prevent diseases before they lead to hospitalization and the need for additional medical care. This is our priority“, Radev added.

As a problem, the Prime Minister pointed out that against the backdrop of constantly increasing health funds, there are a number of cases of their diversion or misuse. “That is why we have developed and continue to develop digital solutions and models that will ensure more effective and transparent spending of funds in the health sector. This is also a key priority for us“, added Radev and expressed the expectation that the results of the measures taken will be visible as early as next year.

“After our country set a kind of record with eight parliamentary elections in the last five years, it finally has a government with a stable majority in parliament, which is rare in today's Europe. We have gone through a difficult period and I hope that now we will be able to make progress in attracting and implementing strategic investments from the United States“, Prime Minister Rumen Radev also said during the meeting.