The minimum wage for next year and changes to tax laws are being discussed at the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation

The minimum wage from January 1, 2027 and changes to a number of tax laws will be discussed at a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation on Friday, October 23. This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministers, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers.

Among the main items on the agenda is the draft government decree to determine the amount of the minimum wage for the country from January 1, 2027.

Representatives of the state, employers and unions will also discuss proposals for amendments to several key tax laws. Among them are the Personal Income Tax Act, the Corporate Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act.

The agenda also includes draft laws amending the Local Taxes and Fees Act, the Excise and Tax Warehouses Act, as well as the Accountancy Act.

Proposals for amendments to the Independent Financial Audit and Sustainability Assurance Act and the Gambling Act will also be considered.

A total of nine items are included in the agenda of the meeting of the National Tripartite Cooperation Council.