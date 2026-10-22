Kostadinov seeks support for a family that dreams of a child

The presidential candidate addressed all his followers on the social network Facebook. The reason is the search for help for a family that dreams of a child. Kostadinov, who is known for his responsiveness when it comes to supporting those in need, has once again not remained indifferent. However, this time a political case - a racket prevents him from bringing his case to the end.

“Dear compatriots, today I will turn to you with a request for support. For years, I have personally helped many families who cannot conceive naturally and need financial assistance for in-vitro procedures.

The last such couple is the Cholakov family from Tsarevo. I had promised them support, but unfortunately, I won't be able to, because for the next almost two years I will barely be able to support myself. The reason is that former politician Daniel Laurer filed a lawsuit against me for insult, claiming that by calling him a Bulgaro-hater on my page and publishing a caricature of him, I committed an anti-Semitic act against him.

In the lawsuit, he claims 100,000 euros in compensation and in this regard has confiscated my salary. This is a classic slap-in-the-face case, as you know, there are many such cases, in which journalists are mainly sued. In my case, for the next almost two years, only two minimum wages will be left from my salary, the rest will be confiscated.

Don't take this as a complaint. I was informed about the case at the beginning of the campaign, and I think it is obvious what the goal is - to be hurt and hit in the worst way in the presidential campaign. But I am saying this only now because Georgi and Nadezhda need the help that I promised them, but I will not be able to give it to them. Since the party subsidy cannot be used for such purposes, my hands are tied. That is why I am turning to you. The bank account to which you can help them with funds is as follows:

Central Cooperative Bank - CCB

IBAN: BG31CECB97901066702902

Georgi Bozhidarov Cholakov

reason for transfer: donation for in-vitro fertilization

Any amount will matter, no matter how large, even if it is symbolic. The future of Bulgaria is the children, so we must do everything in their name.

As for the former politician Lorer, I want to strongly emphasize that the attempt by someone to repress and discriminate against anyone based on their ethnic origin has been condemned many times by history. Unfortunately, however, we Bulgarians are clearly discriminated against in our own country, and I have a long legal battle ahead of me, in which I will have to defend not only my honor as a Bulgarian and a politician, but also the dignity of the Bulgarian people, whose representative I am in parliament,” Kostadinov wrote on the social network.

We recall that some time ago “Vazrazhdane“ again implemented a campaign in aid and support of Milan Dimitrov, who is today in Bulgaria with his family thanks to the efforts of the Bulgarian political party.

Both “Vazrazhdane” as an organization and its members of parliament, following the example of Kostadinov, also help Bulgarian citizens in need in a personal capacity whenever and wherever they can.