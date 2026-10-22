Erol Mumun: What necessitates the detention of a mayor on a 2024 signal? The situation in Kardzhali is intolerable

Today at around 10:00 am, law enforcement officers came to my office in the Kardzhali Municipality and showed me a detention order. When I asked what necessitated my being detained and a search being conducted, I was explained that this was ordered under the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This was stated at a briefing by the Mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun, quoted by Novini.bg.

My child is sick with a high fever. He witnessed all these ugly actions. After the search, during which nothing was found, it was not explained to me what was being sought. I am not a criminal, I am not hiding and there are no illegal items at home, he explained.

Then I was invited to get into a police car to be taken to the ambulance, where I would be examined and detained. After that, I was told that I would not go to the ambulance, but directly to the District Police Department. There, my lawyers and I were familiar with the report on which such actions are being taken. It is from the former director of ritual activities, concerning a period in 2024, during which she received a threat from me to quit her job. The charge is for exerting pressure, the mayor of Kardzhali indicated.

He asked what concerns the need to detain a mayor on a report from 2024? Today we are witnesses and victims of yet another police crackdown on a MRF mayor and a citizen of the Republic of Bulgaria.

According to Mumun's defense, these actions were illegal and this would be proven in court.

"This crosses all boundaries. It is not normal for the Ministry of Interior to be used as a bludgeon because of the powerlessness of the ruling majority," the mayor believes.

He defined these actions as repression and specified that the Ministry of Interior should ensure the peace of citizens, not trample on the law. Is this what the citizens of Kardzhali deserve? In what times do we live? Someone must be held responsible for all that is happening, Erol Mumun was categorical.

He threatened: "They will not break us. Political weakness cannot be justified by repression!"

Myumyun stated that the situation in Kardzhali is already intolerable.