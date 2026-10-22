Rumen Radev: The EP is being used as a tool by Bulgarian MEPs with lost political legitimacy

The European Parliament, unfortunately, is being used as a tool by Bulgarian MEPs with limited political legitimacy in their own country, in order to conduct a doomed election campaign at the national level. This is how Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented on the EP resolution criticizing the Bulgarian government for Sofia's weak diplomatic reaction towards Russia due to the attacks in the Black Sea, quoted by BNT.

"And let me tell you about this unacceptable ignorance and manipulation. And our same MEPs are misleading their colleagues from the European Parliament due to their own ignorance and manipulativeness. Imagine, the European Parliament orders a sovereign state Bulgaria when to take what decisions. I mean by what date, within what period we will become members of the NATO initiative. The European Union gives us an order to join the NATO initiative to combat drones, given that the Minister of Defense very clearly said when we will join. And most importantly. This initiative was introduced back in February 2025 and announced. Can you imagine? And the governments of these MEPs of ours did nothing for two years. And now they tell us: “You do it on time“. Do you understand the whole bankruptcy?”, the Prime Minister also commented.

We are also waiting for the expertise from our investigators, we are waiting for the expertise from the specialized team that came here from our partner and allied country. "As soon as the conclusions of these expert assessments are released, we will inform you," the prime minister said regarding the drone strikes in the Black Sea.