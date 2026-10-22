Andrey Gyurov: The power seems not to be in very safe hands. Trust in the Radev cabinet has fallen dramatically

I think I'll leave the qualifications aside, but we see that in the short time that Rumen Radev's government has been in power, trust in it has fallen dramatically. On the contrary, during the rule of our caretaker cabinet, trust in the government had increased. This was said in "Face to Face" on bTV by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov, quoted by novini.bg. He commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's words from earlier today "The world is currently on fire and it is not the time for amateurs at the top of the state. Bulgaria must be in safe hands", with which the Prime Minister confirmed the support of "Progressive Bulgaria" for the candidacy of Iliana Yotova for head of state.

Currently, sociological agencies show a decline in support for Ms. Yotova and an increase in support for our presidential candidate couple. If we talk about power being in safe hands, it may not be in very safe hands, said Gyurov.

In his words, the ruling party is trying "with chaotic actions to save a failed government".

He also commented on the arrests of MRF mayors in recent days.

The fight against the oligarchy is a very important issue, but these actions are now very late. Why are they so late, why right now, we can ask ourselves questions - has a deal between Peevski and Radev been broken, or is an attempt being made to intimidate Bulgarian Turks? We see shadows of the communist government again trying to use them for their own purposes. There is a clear European alternative that can give them freedom and respect. We saw it during the caretaker government, so they have a very clear vision and opportunity to choose this week, the presidential candidate pointed out.

Methods that we have seen over the years are being used again - intimidation, pressure. At the moment, I do not see peace among Bulgarian citizens, but concern - starting from high prices and lack of security and ending with the European position that criticizes the actions of our government in connection with the attacks in the Black Sea. We had all the indications of the impending escalation of the Russian hybrid threat, but there were no actions on the part of our government until the attacks occurred. There were sunken ships, people died, our economy is threatened only because our government did not take specific measures, but was declining, Andrey Gyurov emphasized.

There are mechanisms for observing the eastern flank and anti-drone defense from NATO. We are not involved in these activities, but we are ordering anti-aircraft missiles, which will arrive in 2030. This shows how belated and inadequate the government's policy is. Silence is not a security strategy, just as the desire for peace is not defense. All possible security measures must be taken, Gyurov noted.

Bulgarian citizens are very smart, but they lack transparency and information. When their own services do not give them adequate information, they feel threatened. They are looking for the balance of governance and not power in safe hands – they want the control of power to be in safe hands, added the candidate for head of state.

In response to a question, he assured that if he were president, he would have vetoed the 2026 budget adopted by the "Radev" cabinet.

I would have vetoed the budget. It does not work for Bulgarian citizens - an additional administrative and tax burden is transferred to the citizens. If we want to increase trust in the state, we must comply with the laws, because in this case the Public Finance Act was not complied with. How do we want citizens to comply with the rules if the state does not comply with them? Despite everything, the president released this budget, "gives him mercy" even though it is worse than the previous one. As a result of the actions of the ruling party, the incomes of Bulgarians are falling every day and they feel it when they go to the store, said Andrey Gyurov.

If I am elected, I will be an active president, a president who unites, not divides. Bulgarian citizens are not serfs - do not vote for party candidates, vote for your future, for the future of your children and for the direction in which you want this country to develop, Gyurov urged.