The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) will file a protest against the ruling of the Sofia City Court, which allowed the conditional early release of Kristian Nikolov, convicted of causing the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov in a car accident. This was announced by the institution's press center, quoted by BTA.

The Prosecutor's Office states that it does not share the conclusion of the first instance court that there is sufficient evidence for the correction of the convicted person. The detailed considerations will be set out in the protest, which will ask the Sofia Court of Appeal to annul the ruling and disregard the request for parole.

BTA recalls that today the Sofia City Court ruled on parole for Kristian Nikolov. According to the court, at this point Nikolov has provided sufficient evidence of his reformation with his behavior. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, and a little more than two years remain of his sentence, as the court ruled that this should be the period of his probation. He was also imposed a probation measure - inclusion in a community impact program.