FROM THE SGP: The possible extradition of Iva Mihaylova is inadmissible

The possible extradition of Iva Mihaylova is inadmissible. This is the opinion of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, informs bTV.

The reasons are that 23-year-old Mihaylova is a Bulgarian citizen and has been admitted for treatment due to her deteriorating health condition. Mihaylova is on trial in North Macedonia for an accident in which several people were injured, including herself, and one of the passengers died in hospital.

Despite the ban imposed on her to leave North Macedonia, Mihaylova returned to Bulgaria a week ago. Iva Mihaylova's defense has filed a petition with six Bulgarian institutions requesting that her extradition from North Macedonia be declared inadmissible.

The 23-year-old woman is currently being treated in “Pirogov“ after complications from the accident. In the meantime, it has become clear that Iva Mihaylova wants the case against her in the Basic Court in Kochani to continue and for her to participate in absentia via videoconference.