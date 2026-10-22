Prof. Pirgova: PP and DB are hesitating whether to make a new alliance with Borisov and Peevski, and fight Radev

“I agree with Rumen Radev's thesis that this is not the time for amateurs and politicians who do not have enough experience. The government is doing its job.“ This was stated by political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova in the program “The Day Live“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to her, it is normal for the government to fight corruption and receive sharp reactions. “The government's actions will rather mobilize citizens who have no intention of tolerating the corruption and petty cronyism of the MRF any longer. It is true that Delyan Peevski hid behind for a while, now he has shown himself again, but he is no longer a factor in the state. No institution should take into account his behavior, the elections or anything else“, said the political scientist.

Rumen Radev has many enemies and everyone will rally behind Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski to fight Radev, who is against them“, commented Pirgova.

In her words “We Continue the Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“ are hesitating whether to form an alliance with Boyko Borisov again and fight Radev or to remain on anti-corruption positions. From this hesitation they will lose, according to the political scientist.

“The alliance is proposed by the views “everyone against Radev“, because Radev is pursuing a balanced policy with Russia and will want a much stronger judiciary, he will also want judicial decisions after the election of a new prosecutor general“, said Pirgova. She believes that the government's enemies are now uniting against it so that it does not establish itself for any longer.