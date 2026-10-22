Sonya Koltuklieva and an NSO employee came into contact

Journalist Sonya Koltuklieva had physical contact with an employee of the National Security Service after an event in Sofia. The incident occurred in the area of \u200b\u200b“Hristo Botev“ Boulevard, after the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova got into a car.

According to information from Lupa BG, Koltuklieva opened the car door, after which the NSO employee intervened and the journalist fell to the sidewalk. An ambulance arrived at the scene, and she was taken for examination at the Military Medical Academy. Initial information about her hospitalization was unconfirmed.

Later, Lupa BG reported a dislocated shoulder and a concussion - data that remains unconfirmed by the Military Medical Academy or any other institution.

At the moment, it has not been clarified whether opening the door was an unlawful act on the part of the journalist, nor whether the NSO employee's reaction was in accordance with his authority. No information has been released about charges being filed or pre-trial proceedings being initiated.

The sequence of actions, the reason for the security guard's intervention, and the possible consequences for both parties are yet to be established. For an official assessment of the case, data from the National Security Council, the National Assembly and the competent investigative bodies will be needed.

FAKTI considers any attack against journalists during the lawful performance of their professional duties unacceptable.

Sources: lupa.bg