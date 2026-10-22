Radev sent an open address to the political groups in the EP on the adopted resolution on the Black Sea

Prime Minister Rumen Radev sent an open address to the political groups in the European Parliament (EP) through its President Roberta Metsola. The reason is the resolution adopted today by the EP, which expresses support and solidarity with Bulgaria's actions to investigate drone attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea and rescue the distressed crews, but to which unfounded and manipulative suggestions regarding the Bulgarian government were added at the last minute, the government press service reported, quoted by BTA.

At a time when all the government's efforts are aimed at resolving issues critical to our security, the European Parliament is being used as a tool by Bulgarian MEPs with limited political legitimacy in their own country to lead a doomed election campaign at the national level, Rumen Radev stated in his address to the political groups in the EP.

The EP resolution has no legal value and, according to the Prime Minister, it is indicative and sad that the names of Bulgarian MEPs in the European Parliament are among the submitters of the text of the resolution. These are Andrey Novakov, Andrey Kovachev, Eva Maidel, Emil Radev, Iliya Lazarov, Radan Kanev, Ilhan Kuchuk.

On behalf of the Bulgarian government, I express my categorical disagreement and bewilderment at the last-minute inclusion in the draft EP resolution on the Black Sea in the form of item 6 of a formal proposal from the Green Party, making claims for a weak diplomatic response and reaction towards Russia and a lack of concrete actions, the Prime Minister says in his letter. Rumen Radev emphasizes that his position stems from the fact that the positive assessment and support for Bulgaria's actions for the quickly taken actions and conducting rescue operations for the distressed crews of the stricken ships, set out in the previous texts of the resolution, are practically rejected in the last-minute added item 6. In this way, the meaning of the document itself is denied – to express solidarity and support of the European Parliament with the actions of the two Black Sea countries.

„It is ridiculous for MEPs to call on us to join NATO's anti-drone initiative given that the Bulgarian Minister of Defense has already announced the decision for Bulgaria to join it. Moreover, this initiative was announced in February 2025 and the governments of the Bulgarian MEPs, who are today submitting similar texts, have done nothing to include our country in it", the Prime Minister points out. We also do not accept MEPs imposing on us in an edifying tone what sovereign decisions the Bulgarian government should make, Rumen Radev also notes.

The Prime Minister draws the attention of MEPs from other European countries that an investigation into these incidents is underway in Bulgaria and our country continues all efforts, together with its NATO and EU allies, to reach the perpetrator of the attacks. We have always considered the European Parliament as a respected institution, the purpose of which is to strengthen the pro-European consensus in our societies, and not to create ground for manipulation and division, emphasizes Rumen Radev.

As for the gaps that are missing in the edifying text to the Bulgarian government, the Prime Minister points to the actions and measures already taken by Bulgaria. The Bulgarian government insists that the accusations for the attacks on merchant ships in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea be based on categorical facts, not hypotheses, Radev also points out.

Rumen Radev also commented on the topic earlier today to journalists in front of the headquarters of "Progressive Bulgaria" after a meeting of the party's Executive Council. He pointed out that Bulgarian MEPs manipulate the political families in the EP, of which they are a part and which are far from Bulgaria, due to their own ignorance.

The European Parliament adopted with 432 votes "for", 52 "against" and 88 abstentions a resolution against Russian attacks on vessels in the Black Sea. The text calls on the EU to provide funding for Bulgaria and Romania, so as to help improve security in the region.