Borisov and Peevski demanded the resignation of Mihaela Dotsova

GERB leader Boyko Borisov and MPS leader Delyan Peevski demanded the resignation or dismissal of the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova after an incident with journalist Sonya Koltuklieva and an employee of the National Security Service.

A distributed video shows Koltuklieva opening the back door of the car in which Dotsova was. Then an NSO employee pushes her and the journalist falls to the ground. According to the information provided, she was taken to the hospital.

„Shame! This job is not for amateurs either! Push and clear everyone who asks?! Resign!“, Boyko Borisov wrote on Facebook, where he also posted the video of the incident.

GERB-SDS demanded the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament

The GERB-SDS parliamentary group insisted that Mihaela Dotsova take political responsibility and resign. The formation stated that the incident requires an immediate institutional response, and the Speaker of the National Assembly must be a guarantor of democratic principles, freedom of speech and human dignity.

According to GERB-SDS, the lack of visible human reaction and concern for the victim on the part of Dotsova is incompatible with the responsibility of the position. The party also demanded an immediate, independent investigation into the actions of the NSO employees.

Peevski demands action from the president

Delyan Peevski demanded Rumen Radev to dismiss Mihaela Dotsova from the post of chairman. In his statement, he described the incident as “the ugliest face of power“ and stated that the journalist was left lying on the sidewalk while Dotsova and her entourage walked past her.

Peevski also demanded the dismissal of the head of the NSO, Emil Tonev. In the same statement, he named Iliyana Yotova as the president who should take action against the head of the service.

NSO launches investigation

The leadership of the National Security Service has ordered an investigation into the actions of the security officers that led to the incident. The service stated that if actions are found that do not correspond to the needs of the situation, the strictest measures will be taken. The Military Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the case.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg