"I have been in the European Parliament for 10 years and I know how resolutions are made. Everyone contributes something and in the end something mixed results. The BSP MEPs did not support this resolution. Along with the things that are useful for Bulgaria, there is a categoricalness in the tone that is not acceptable," commented to Bulgaria ON AIR Sergey Stanishev - former Prime Minister, former Chairman of the PES and former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Did the cabinet react correctly to the EP resolution

Earlier today, the European Parliament criticized the Bulgarian government for the insufficient diplomatic reaction towards Russia after the attacks in the Black Sea and adopted a resolution categorically condemning the deadly attacks.

The document insists that Bulgaria officially confirm its participation in the NATO initiative to counter drones by October 30 at the latest.

According to Stanishev, the Bulgarian government reacted adequately, calmly and responsibly to the drone attacks in the Black Sea near Bulgaria.

"The United States, a leading ally in NATO, is trying to find a way to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. The EU is completely absent from the efforts to find a political solution to the conflict. Russia failed in the blitzkrieg, Ukraine's resistance is heroic. But objectively, in the war of attrition, Russia has much greater resources. The war is at a crossroads - diplomacy or escalation. The biggest losers are the people of Ukraine", said the guest on the show "Denyat ON AIR".

If escalation is initiated, Bulgaria will be the victim, he warned.

"Prime Minister Radev's line is the right one and in the interest of Bulgaria and Europe. Bulgaria should try to help find a political solution," Stanishev emphasized.

The ships hit in the Black Sea

He admitted that the last two sunken ships were most likely hit by Russian drones.

"In the summer, Zelensky announced a campaign to force Russia to make peace, and then they started hitting ships. As a responsible statesman, didn't he think about what would follow? Why did he provoke this response? The two things are interconnected. Do we want this to escalate?", the guest asked in turn.

Stanishev believes that the government should step up the protection of our airspace against drone strikes.

"It is the right step to join the NATO initiative. A comprehensive security system must be sought in Europe."

Russia is winning the war of attrition

Stanyshev noted that there are two red lines from which Russia will not retreat:

the entire territory of Donbass to pass to Russia

Ukraine's non-membership in NATO

Stanyshev asked where Europe will get the promised new portion of millions for aid to Ukraine, since all countries have large debts and economic problems.

"We need to talk to Ukraine about the realities. If it were not for Western, especially European solidarity, the war would have already ended today. If it continues like this, it will end badly again. We need to look for a worthy outcome for Ukraine. It is in a demographic crisis, over 10 million have fled abroad. 2/3 to 3/4 will not return. We need to think about how Ukraine will exist after that. Russian attacks are destroying basic infrastructure. The EU should better provide money for reconstruction," he explained.

DPS talks about a second Renaissance process

"No one should play with the ethnic card. This is very dangerous. Objectively, there are no prerequisites for this. These things are being instigated, they are being created by politicians at the expense of the people," Stanishev commented.

"As for today's actions, I hope the government has sufficient grounds. I am allergic to ostentatious actions. Society expects the court to decide whether someone is guilty. We have seen enough ostentatious actions, I hope the government does not go down this path," he added.

Presidential elections

"People are not a herd, no one is a slave to their party. I hope more Bulgarians vote. Somehow they consider the elections to be predetermined. Everyone should take a stand, this is the right way. There are candidates for every taste," the former leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) pointed out.

According to him, the campaign has become too aggressive and the main victim is Iliana Yotova.

"Unfounded attacks, but they will not help those who lead them".

"One of Bulgaria's big problems is the barricade thinking of politicians. We must learn to hear each other and seek areas of agreement," Stanishev urged.

The problem with controlling prices

Stanishev believes that legislative measures are needed to seriously control prices.

"We need new powerful cooperatives based on market mechanisms. Without state support, no serious change will be achieved in the market environment for food products," he analyzed.

"Fuel prices are primarily international. Taxing excess profits may have a short-term effect. People's patience has already worn thin," concluded the former prime minister.