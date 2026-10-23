Kostadin Kostadinov sharply criticized Iliyana Yotova, to whom the NSO is subordinate, for today's case of assault on a journalist. He published a position on the social network, which reads:

“Don't do it like that! Just don't do it like that! You may not like a journalist, but that's not how it's done! I have been the target of words and comments from Ms. Sonya Koltuklieva many times that I did not like, but even if we do not like each other, our upbringing requires us to respect each other first!

You cannot hit, push and humiliate a female journalist, an elderly one at that, and then leave while she lies unconscious on the sidewalk. This is absolutely unjustified and inhumane behavior.

I am shocked by the behavior of the NSO and demand the immediate resignation of the president! The service is directly subordinate to the presidential institution and the responsibility lies with the head of state! I expect Ms. Yotova's resignation tomorrow and I demand that she immediately withdraw from the presidential race!

As for Ms. Dotsova, I believe that she herself must give an explanation for her behavior. I have reminded many times that where the law ends, morality begins. It is time for “Progressive Bulgaria” to remember this, if it even knows it, before it finally mutates into “Aggressive Bulgaria”, wrote Kostadinov.