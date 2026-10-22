Journalist examined at the Military Medical Academy and released for home treatment

A journalist was admitted to the Emergency Department of the Military Medical Academy, where he underwent medical examinations, consultations and manipulations. After their completion, he was released for home treatment, the Military Medical Academy announced.

The medical facility does not provide specific data about his health condition. “We draw your attention to the fact that information regarding the patient's health condition constitutes a special category of personal data and is subject to medical secrecy“, the Military Medical Academy stated.

The academy added that such information cannot be provided or distributed without the patient's explicit consent. No data on the need for hospital treatment after the examinations have been reported.

The National Security Service is investigating the actions of its employees

Earlier, the National Security Service announced that it had ordered an investigation into the actions of security officers that led to an incident during an event attended by persons protected by the service.

The incident involved NSA officers and a representative of the PIK news agency. No further details about the investigation or subsequent actions have been released at this time.

Sources: bta.bg