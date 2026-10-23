Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated after the incident with the NSO

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated after the incident between an employee of the National Security Service (NSO) and a journalist in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“. The journalist announced this as she left the Military District Prosecutor's Office, where she spent about two and a half hours.

“They said that they had detained the NSO security guard“, she told journalists. According to her, a fractured shoulder was found during examinations at the Military Medical Academy. The journalist's claim about the injury is hers.

How the incident happened

According to her story, she asked the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, questions about failed sessions on the case of the pardon of “Petrich Escobar“. Dotsova got into a car, and the journalist opened the door and continued to ask, holding her phone in her hand.

“The next moment, with increasing force, a man, apparently a security guard from the National Security Service, pushed me on the shoulder“, she said. The journalist added that the incident began in front of the building of the political party, where, according to her, Deputy Chairman Alexander Neychev accused her of provocation.

At around 10:10 p.m., Mihaela Dotsova and Anton Kutev arrived at the prosecutor's office. According to the journalist, Dotsova expressed regret, but explained that she was stressed after seeing only her when she left the headquarters.

Check of the National Security Service

Earlier, the National Security Service announced that it had ordered an immediate check of the actions of its employees in the case and had notified the Military Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation must clarify the actions of the employee and the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, no information has been reported about charges being filed.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg